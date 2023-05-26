Ahead of ‘Succession’ finale, uncertainty about outcomes for its sparring siblings

The critically acclaimed drama series “Succession” is coming to an end Sunday night after four seasons of chronicling a feuding a billionaire family. There’s no shortage of theories among fans and critics about who will prevail among the fictional Roy family siblings by the end of the nearly 90-minute series finale. There are plenty of questions heading into Sunday’s finale. They include who will ultimately win among the Roys, what happens with its undecided U.S. presidential election and whether any of the drama’s characters will return in another series someday. The Emmy-winning series stars Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Brian Cox.

