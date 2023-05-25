Texas lawmakers recommend impeaching Attorney General Ken Paxton after Republican investigation

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is facing a historic impeachment vote after years of scandal, criminal charges and corruption accusations. A Republican-led House investigative committee on Thursday recommended impeaching the state’s top lawyer. Only two officials in Texas’ nearly 200-year history have been impeached. The state House of Representatives could hold the vote as soon as Friday. Paxton has been under FBI investigation for years over accusations that he used his office to help a donor and was separately indicted on securities fraud charges in 2015. He’s suggested that the House committee investigation that came to light to week is a politically motivated attack by a “liberal” Republican House speaker.

By ACACIA CORONADO and JAKE BLEIBERG Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.