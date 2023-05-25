Rights groups slam severe Taliban restrictions on Afghan women as ‘crime against humanity’

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Two top rights groups say the severe restrictions imposed on women and girls by the Taliban in Afghanistan amount to gender-based persecution, which is a crime against humanity. Amnesty International and the International Commission for Jurists on Friday released a new report that highlights how the Taliban crackdown on Afghan women’s rights, coupled with “imprisonment, enforced disappearance, torture and other ill-treatment” could constitute gender persecution under the International Criminal Court. They called upon the international community to take swift legal action against the Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan in mid-August 2021 as U.S. and NATO troops were in the last weeks of their withdrawal from the country after two decades of war.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.