Police say US marshal fatally shoots wanted woman in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City police say a U.S. marshal fatally shot a woman who pulled a gun on officers trying to arrest her on two felony warrants. Sgt. Gary Knight says 44-year-old Shari Vincent died after being shot Wednesday in northwest Oklahoma City. Knight says Vincent was wanted for stalking and malicious injury to property. Knight says Vincent fled from an attempted traffic stop until her vehicle was rammed by a vehicle driven by a marshal. Knight says Vincent then produced a gun and was shot by the marshal. The marshal’s name was not released and a phone call to the U.S. Marshal’s office was not immediately returned.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.