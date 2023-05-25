Pennsylvania doctor sentenced in West Virginia to 6 months in pain pill scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Pennsylvania doctor who pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme in West Virginia has been sentenced to six months in prison. Dr. Brian Gullett also was fined $5,000 and surrendered his medical license. Gullett previously admitting giving a customer multiple oxycodone prescriptions even though the customer’s chart didn’t support the prescriptions. He was indicted in 2018 along with the owners, managers and other physicians and operators of the Hope Clinic. The clinic had offices in Virginia and West Virginia, which has by far the nation’s highest drug overdose death rate. Five other physicians have pleaded guilty in the scheme. The remaining defendants are awaiting trial.

