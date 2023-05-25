One of Rwanda’s most wanted genocide suspects arrested in South Africa after 22 years on run
By GERALD IMRAY and IGNATIUS SSUNA
Associated Press
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — One of the most wanted suspects in Rwanda’s genocide, a man suspected of orchestrating the killing of more than 2,000 people, has been arrested in South Africa after 22 years on the run. A special tribunal set up by the United Nations, the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) said Thursday that Fulgence Kayishema was arrested a day earlier at a vineyard in Paarl, a small town in a wine-making region about 30 miles east of Cape Town. He was captured in a joint operation by the tribunal’s fugitive tracking team and South African authorities, the tribunal said. More than 800,000 people were killed in the 1994 genocide.