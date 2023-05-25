On 3rd anniversary of George Floyd’s death, Biden stops GOP-led effort to block DC police reform law

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday – the third anniversary of George Floyd’s murder – vetoed an effort led by congressional Republicans to overturn new District of Columbia law on improving police accountability. part of a push to reform policing nationwide and passed in the wake of the police killing of Floyd in 2020 in Minneapolis. Biden has said he supported many parts of the law, including the banning of chokeholds, limiting use of deadly force, improving access to body cameras and requiring training for officers to de-escalate tense situations. The veto comes as Democrats in Congress have twice joined with Republicans to try to block a crime and policing law in the district.

