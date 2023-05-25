Justice Department expands anti-profiling rules to cover thousand more in judicial system

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has come out with new guidance emphasizing that investigations must be free from bias involving race and gender or against people with disabilities. Anti-profiling rules have also been expanded to include thousands more people who are part of the justice system. The guidelines obtained by The Associated Press are the first updates in nearly a decade and now cover thousands more people than before, including prosecutors, lawyers, analysts and contractors. They already applied to agents for Justice Department agencies such as the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration and local officers who work with them.

