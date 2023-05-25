Humanitarian group blasts Greece over treatment of asylum-seekers on eastern island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A prominent humanitarian group has blasted Greece over its treatment of asylum-seekers on the island of Lesbos, repeating allegations of illegal deportations back to Turkey and claiming authorities are using hunger as a weapon against some migrants. Doctors Without Borders, known by its French acronym MSF, said in a statement Thursday that the situation for asylum-seekers on the eastern Aegean Sea island is “continuously deteriorating.” Athens has repeatedly denied persistent allegations that it engages in illegal deportations, known as pushbacks. MSF says fear of pushbacks is preventing many newly arrived migrants from accessing its health services, while others who cannot be found may have been secretly deported.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.