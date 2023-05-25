FRENCH OPEN 2023: Alcaraz, Djokovic on same half of draw; Swiatek-Gauff could be in quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and 22-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic have been placed in the same half of the French Open field in the draw and could face each other in the semifinals. Alcaraz is seeded No. 1 at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time and was automatically placed in the top section of the bracket. Djokovic is No. 3 and so could have ended up on either half. Alcaraz beat Djokovic in their only previous meeting. Defending champion and top-seeded Iga Swiatek could face American teenager Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals. That would be rematch of last year’s final in Paris.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.