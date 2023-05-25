East Texas teenager charged with murder in killings of parents and siblings

NASH, Texas (AP) — Authorities in east Texas have jailed an 18-year-old man on capital murder charges in the shootings of his parents, sister and brother. Officers in the small town of Nash found Cesar Olalde barricaded inside a home on Tuesday. An affidavit says Olalde called police and said he had shot his family. The officers persuaded Olalde to surrender and then found the bodies of his parents Reuben Olalde and Aida Garcia, older sister Lisbet Olalde and younger brother Oliver Olalde in a bathroom. Police say the sister’s co-worker said Olalde told him he killed his family because he thought they were cannibals.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.