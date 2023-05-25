DeSantis pushes past embarrassing campaign start, outlines travel schedule for early state visits

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is working to push past an embarrassing beginning to his presidential campaign. The Republican outlined an aggressive travel schedule on Thursday, and his allies insist they remain well funded and well positioned for a long fight ahead. Still, DeSantis faced nagging questions about his rocky rollout during a Thursday conservative media tour. The 44-year-old governor formally launched his campaign Wednesday during an online conversation with Twitter CEO Elon Musk, but the audio stream crashed repeatedly. DeSantis’ allies privately acknowledge that the situation was an unwelcome distraction. But there is a broad sense that the announcement snafu will have limited long-term political consequences.

By STEVE PEOPLES, HOLLY RAMER and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE Associated Press

