Connecticut House passes most wide-ranging gun bill since legislation passed after Sandy Hook

Connecticut lawmakers have advanced the most wide-ranging package of gun safety measures since the legislation passed after the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre. The House of Representatives, controlled by Democrats, passed the bill on a 96-51 vote Thursday. It now awaits Senate action. The bill, which bars openly carrying firearms, among other changes, comes almost a year after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense. It also comes as Republican-controlled states are loosening guns laws amid a record-setting pace for mass killings in the United States.

