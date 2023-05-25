Car crashes into Downing Street gates in London

By Sugam Pokharel, CNN

London (CNN) — A car has crashed into the gates of Downing Street, the official residence of UK prime minister, police said Thursday.

One man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving following the incident, the Metropolitan Police said. There were no reports of any injuries after the incident.

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.

