Calls for unity dominate Africa Day celebrations

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Calls for unity have dominated 60th anniversary celebrations for the continent-wide organization that preceded the African Union (AU). African leaders on Thursday celebrated Africa Day marking the founding of the AU’s precursor, the Organization of African Unity (OAU). Representing 55 member states, the AU is based in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, where Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reiterated the need for unity across the continent. But its critics say the organization is a paper tiger where talk abounds without having any real clout to enforce its mandate. Africa Day is celebrated annually across the continent and features diverse African art and culture in the different countries.

