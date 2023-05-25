Austin hopes F-16 fight jet training for Ukrainian pilots will begin in coming weeks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says he hopes that training for Ukrainian pilots on American-made F-16 fighter jets will begin in the coming weeks. That’ll bolster Ukraine in the long run but not necessarily as part of an anticipated spring counteroffensive against Russia. Austin made his comments Thursday as defense leaders from around the world assembled for a virtual meeting to discuss the ongoing military support for Ukraine. They’re expected talk about which countries will provide F-16s, and how and where the pilot training will be done. The officials will also get an update on the war effort from Ukrainian leaders.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and TARA COPP Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.