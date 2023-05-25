Allan Hancock College hosted its Emergency Medical Services (EMS) 2023 Graduation

LOMPOC, Calif. -- Allan Hancock Community College hosted its Emergency Medical Services (EMS) 2023 Graduation at the Public Safety Complex in Lompoc today.

President of Allan Hancock College Kevin Walthers, Director of the EMS program Suz Roehl, EMS staff, family and friends joined the graduates to celebrate their accomplishments.

Seven graduates are heading to the fire academy, one to nursing school, and two others into law enforcement.

Roehl said, the program prepares students to work in a variety of fields from medical to law enforcement.

The EMS program at Allan Hancock College prepares students to provide critical care needed in emergency situations.

Students were trained to manage patient’s airway, establish vascular access, and provide life-saving medications or procedures like hemorrhage control.

Students learned how the body breaks down, how to manage life-threatening injuries and illnesses.

Students also worked along fellow EMS partners in fire and law enforcement.

They had to learn how to be diplomatic, kind, and calm under pressure.

According to Allan Hancock College, Employment of EMS is projected to grow 6 to 8% by 2029; much faster than the average for all occupations.