Aid chief says Taliban agree to consider allowing women to resume agency work in Kandahar

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The head of a major international aid organization says Taliban officials in Kandahar have agreed to consider allowing women to resume work at the agency in the Afghan province. The Taliban in December barred Afghan women from working at nongovernmental organizations, or NGOs, allegedly because they were not wearing the hijab — the Islamic headscarf — correctly or observing gender segregation rules. Jan Egeland, the secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, said Thursday that his agency and the Taliban have agreed to start immediate talks about temporary arrangements that will allow female staff to resume work at the NGO.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.