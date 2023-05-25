4 attacked in central Japan; police searching for masked man with rifle and knife

TOKYO (AP) — A masked man carrying a rifle and a knife is holed up in a building in central Japan after four people were injured, one of whom later died. Police said the injured included two police officers but could not confirm if they were shot by the suspect. Officers had rushed to the scene Thursday after a pedestrian reported a commotion in Nakano city in the central Japanese prefecture of Nagano. A witness told NHK public television that a woman fell while being chased by the suspect, who stabbed her with a knife and then shot at two police officers who arrived at the scene. Police described the suspect as a man wearing a camouflage outfit, a hat, a mask and sunglasses, Kyodo said.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.