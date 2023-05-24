Woman dies from injuries after being struck by police escort for UK royal

LONDON (AP) — The Duchess of Edinburgh has expressed her condolences after the death of an 81-year-old woman who was hit by a motorcycle that was part of the U.K. royal’s police escort. Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward, expressed her sympathies for the death of Helen Holland, who was struck at a west London intersection May 10. Holland’s son, Martin, told the BBC that his mother died after sustaining “multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries.” Holland, who is from Essex, had had reportedly been visiting her older sister in London. The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the incident.

