Were Ukrainian children forcibly transferred to Belarus? Ukraine’s top prosecutor is investigating

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s prosecutor-general says it’s investigating the forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Belarus, adding to allegations that Russia is also transferring them to its territory. A former Belarusian culture minister heads an opposition group documenting the deportations. They turn evidence over to international organizations, hoping the International Criminal Court will issue an arrest warrant for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, as it did for Russian President Vladimir Putin. In March, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Putin and his commissioner for children’s rights. Judges accused the pair of war crimes — the illegal deportation and transfer of children to Russia.

