Valencia slams ‘disproportionate’ punishment after racial abuse against Vinícius Júnior

MADRID (AP) — Valencia says it will appeal the partial closure of its stadium following the racial abuse directed at Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior in a Spanish league match. The club says the punishment is “unfair and disproportionate.” Spanish soccer’s competition committee fined Valencia in $48,500 and closed one of the sections of Mestalla Stadium for five games in what is the strongest ever punishment for a club in a case of racism in Spain. The punishment was part of a strong response by soccer officials and Spanish authorities following an outpouring of support for Vinícius.

