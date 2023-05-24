UN peacekeeping on 75th anniversary: Successes, failures and many challenges

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Over the past 75 years, the United Nations has sent more than 2 million peacekeepers to help countries move away from conflict, with successes from Liberia to Cambodia and major failures in former Yugoslavia and Rwanda. Today, it’s facing new challenges in the dozen hotspots where U.N. peacekeeping has operations. They include more violent environments, fake news campaigns and a divided world that is preventing its ultimate goal: successfully restoring stable governments. The organization is marking the 75th anniversary of U.N. peacekeeping and observing the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers on Thursday. There will be a ceremony honoring the more than 4,200 peacekeepers who have died since the first deployment in 1948.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.