UK home secretary won’t face investigation over speeding ticket meddling claims

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says the interior minister won’t face investigation over allegations that she tried to pull strings after getting a speeding ticket. It’s an attempt by Sunak to lay to rest one of several ethics claims dogging the government. Sunak said Wednesday that the actions of Home Secretary Suella Braverman didn’t breach the code of conduct for government ministers. But Sunak said Braverman should have acted differently “to avoid giving rise to the perception of impropriety.” Braverman has faced claims that she asked civil servants to intervene on her behalf after she got a speeding ticket last year. She insists she never tried to ”avoid sanction” for the offense.

