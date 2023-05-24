This Memorial Day, will you eat like a king or go camping? A new cookbook says you can do both

NEW YORK (AP) — Is your idea of a meal while camping something quick and bland — maybe a power bar, a can of beans or some instant noodles? Food writer and critic Chris Nuttall-Smith offers something else that’s just as quick but also tasty. Nuttall-Smith is an avid backpacker who has devised ways to bring a gourmet experience to the outdoors. He prepares spice-kissed lamb kebabs, restaurant-quality risotto and fire-baked pecan sticky buns around a fire. He’s put it all in “Cook It Wild,” with 75 recipes for lunches, dinners, desserts, snack and cocktails. Nuttall-Smith’s hack is to do much of the prep work at home before setting out.

