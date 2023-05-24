Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 12:47 pm

South Africa under more scrutiny over Russian ship as ruling ANC says it would ‘welcome’ Putin

KEYT

By GERALD IMRAY
Associated Press

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The South African government has come under growing pressure after it declined to release cargo documents relating to the visit by a Russian ship that the United States alleges collected a consignment of weapons for Moscow. Separately, a top official in South Africa’s ruling party invited added scrutiny of the country’s relationship with Russia by saying it would “welcome” a visit by President Vladimir Putin despite him being indicted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes. The comments by African National Congress Secretary General Fikile Mbalula regarding Putin were made in an interview with the BBC.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content