Republican-controlled committee rejects Louisiana bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Louisiana legislative committee has voted to a kill a bill that would have banned gender-affirming medical care for minors. The 5-4 vote came Wednesday. Proponents of the failed legislation say they fear that Louisiana will become a “sanctuary” for those seeking gender-affirming health care for minors in surrounding states, where there are bans. Those in Louisiana’s LGBTQ+ community say gender-affirming care in the state is not as easily accessible as conservatives make it seem. At least 18 states so far have enacted laws restricting or prohibiting gender-affirming care for minors. That includes three of Louisiana’s bordering states.

