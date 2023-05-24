Ready for a digital euro? At 25, European Central Bank preps for future of money

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Proposals for a digital European currency are taking shape. The European Central Bank is finalizing the design of a digital euro that people could use in stores. That would add another way to hold Europe’s currency, on top of cash and bank accounts. The idea is to ensure the euro keeps up with developing technology and new ways to pay for things. It also could be a stable alternative to volatile cryptocurrencies. ECB President Christine Lagarde says a digital currency from the central bank will help make Europe independent of outside payment services companies like Mastercard and Apple Pay. The question is: Will a digital euro offer any more convenience? A final decision would be years away.

