Police: Student arrested in shooting death of another student outside Pittsburgh school

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a student was arrested in the shooting death of another student just outside a Pittsburgh school. Police say the shooting happened by the steps of Oliver Citywide Academy shortly before classes were due to start Wednesday morning. Officers found the victim with gunshot wounds in front of the school and he later died. Another student seen running from the scene with a gun was arrested and a firearm was found. A city spokeswoman said most students were still on their way to the school when the shooting happened. Both the shooter and the victim were minors, but their specific ages were not immediately released.

