Police: Man who said he was headed to CIA arrested at nearby preschool with AK-47 rifle in car

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — A Florida man who police say had an AK-47 rifle in his car was arrested outside a northern Virginia preschool after he told officers he was headed to CIA headquarters, police said Wednesday.

Fairfax County Police said the man was charged with possessing a firearm at a school, a felony, after his arrest on Tuesday.

Police say officers were called to Dolley Madison Preschool in McLean, which is less than a mile (kilometer) from CIA headquarters, where they took the man into custody.

According to the preschool, the man asked to use the bathroom around 11 a.m. Tuesday but was denied access to the building.

The man was unarmed when police responded, but officers searched his vehicle and found the AK-47 as well as a handgun and extensive ammunition, police said.

He was arraigned Wednesday at Fairfax County General District Court and is being held pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for July. Online court records do not list an attorney.