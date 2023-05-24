Pending abortion restrictions strain providers in US Southeast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A wave of newly approved abortion restrictions in the Southeastern United States has sent providers scrambling to reconfigure their services for a region with already severely limited access. Pending bans at varying stages of pregnancy in North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida are threatening to further delay abortions for patients as appointments pile up and doctors work to understand the new limitations. The three states had been holdouts providing wider access to the procedure in the region. A new ban after around six weeks also awaits the South Carolina governor’s signature.

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

