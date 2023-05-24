Skip to Content
Published 3:49 pm

NYC officer seen on video repeatedly punching man is indicted for misdemeanor assault

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer seen on bystander video repeatedly punching a man in the face in 2021 has been indicted on a misdemeanor assault charge. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Wednesday that Officer Juan Perez is charged in connection with the confrontation in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village neighborhood on Nov. 10, 2021. Bragg says Perez punched the man in the face six times while the man was lying on the ground defenseless, leaving him unconscious with a broken nose. Perez was responding to a report of a man acting erratically. Perez pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday. His lawyer says he denies the criminal allegations.

The Associated Press

