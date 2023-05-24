Lompoc Unified School District partners with National Center for Safe Supportive Group to raise awareness on mental health, provide safe and supportive schools

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Unified School District partners with the U.S. Department of Education's National Center for Safe Supportive Group to raise awareness on safe and supportive schools and student mental health resources.

Assistant Superintendent of Lompoc Unified School District Brian Jaramillo said it is all about supporting students in the school district.

"It's really about focusing on a couple of things. One is trauma, making sure that we're on the cutting edge of the research on trauma and how to support our staff and our students in the area of trauma," said Jaramillo. "Also, looking at our cultural responsiveness and equity."

The name of the program is NCS3 Learning Collaborative. According to the website, sixteen school districts will participate.

"The goal of the learning collaborative is to improve the integration of trauma-informed schools (TIS) and Cultural Responsiveness, Anti-Racism & Equity (CARE) efforts into comprehensive school mental health systems through their partnership with the NCS3," according to the website. "This two-year learning collaborative intentionally integrates these essential components to better promote equity and well-being for all students and staff."