Kentucky man accused of shooting roommate who ate last Hot Pocket, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky man is facing criminal charges after allegedly shooting his roommate in a dispute over a Hot Pocket. Louisville Metro Police Department officials told WLKY that Clifton Williams was arrested on assault charges Sunday after he accused his roommate of eating their last Hot Pocket and became violent. According to police, Williams threw tiles at the man after he realized their last microwaveable turnover was gone. The television station reported Williams then shot the man in the buttocks as he tried to escape. Williams is prohibited from contacting the victim, who was taken to the UofL Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

