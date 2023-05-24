Indiana doctor faces discipline hearing over 10-year-old Ohio girl’s abortion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana board is set to hear allegations that an Indianapolis doctor should face disciplinary action after she spoke publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from neighboring Ohio. The Medical Licensing Board’s hearing on Thursday comes after state’s Republican attorney general accused Dr. Caitlin Bernard of violating state law by not reporting the girl’s child abuse to Indiana authorities and federal patient privacy laws by telling a newspaper reporter about the girl’s treatment. Bernard and her attorneys maintain that the doctor followed Indiana’s child abuse reporting requirements as the girl’s rape was already being investigated by Ohio authorities. A man has been charged in Columbus, Ohio, with raping the girl.

