Haley commits to federal abortion ban but says it’s unlikely without more Republicans in Congress

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Wednesday pledged to sign a federal ban on abortion but again did not set down a marker for what timeline such a proposal should encompass. Haley suggested during remarks in Manchester, New Hampshire, that passing one would be highly unlikely without significantly more Republicans in Congress. The former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said “no one has been honest” about how difficult a ban could be to achieve. The comments come amid a continuing debate over abortion among Republicans seeking their party’s presidential nomination. As South Carolina governor, Haley signed a ban on abortions after around 20 weeks. On Tuesday, South Carolina’s Senate passed a ban on the procedure after around six weeks.

By HOLLY RAMER and MEG KINNARD Associated Press

