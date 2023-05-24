Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 10:27 am

Cholera kills 17 in South Africa and a further 9 in neighboring Zimbabwe

KEYT

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME and FARAI MUTSAKA
Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — At least 17 people have died in a cholera outbreak in the Hammanskraal township outside South Africa’s capital of Pretoria. Authorities in neighboring Zimbabwe have reported nine recent deaths in another outbreak of the water-borne disease. They are the latest cholera deaths in Africa after at least 12 nations on the continent reported outbreaks in the past year. They include the cyclone- and flood-hit countries of Malawi, Madagascar and Mozambique. Poor sanitation, climatic disasters and a global shortage of cholera vaccines have been cited as some of the causes of the outbreaks.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content