Cholera kills 17 in South Africa and a further 9 in neighboring Zimbabwe

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — At least 17 people have died in a cholera outbreak in the Hammanskraal township outside South Africa’s capital of Pretoria. Authorities in neighboring Zimbabwe have reported nine recent deaths in another outbreak of the water-borne disease. They are the latest cholera deaths in Africa after at least 12 nations on the continent reported outbreaks in the past year. They include the cyclone- and flood-hit countries of Malawi, Madagascar and Mozambique. Poor sanitation, climatic disasters and a global shortage of cholera vaccines have been cited as some of the causes of the outbreaks.

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME and FARAI MUTSAKA Associated Press

