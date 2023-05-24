Illinois Catholic clergy abuse report could draw lawsuits, reforms but new charges unlikely

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois’ attorney general ended a five-year investigation into sexual abuse of children by Catholic clergy in the state Tuesday, releasing a nearly 700-page report that revealed the problem was far worse than the church had said in 2018 at the start of the state’s review. But Attorney General Kwame Raoul and other experts acknowledge the finding is unlikely to lead to any criminal charges. Advocates for victims of sexual abuse believe the report’s release could convince more people it’s safe to discuss what happened to them. They also say it could prompt people to file civil lawsuits, even if the abuse occurred long ago.

By MICHAEL TARM and KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press

