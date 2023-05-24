Biden judicial nominee Wamble withdraws from consideration, cites nearly 2-year wait for action

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal prosecutor who President Joe Biden nominated to become a U.S. district judge in Kansas has withdrawn his name from consideration. Jabari Wamble cited a nearly two-year wait for action in a letter to the Democratic president on Tuesday. Wamble is a U.S. attorney in Kansas. The White House on Wednesday didn’t offer an explanation for Wamble’s withdrawal but called him “deeply qualified” and said Biden is proud to have nominated him. Wamble is Biden’s second judicial nominee to drop out this month. Last week, attorney Michael Delaney backed out of consideration for the U.S. appeals court in Boston.

By SEUNG MIN KIM and DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.