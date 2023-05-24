Bestselling Japanese author Haruki Murakami wins Spanish Asturias prize for literature

MADRID (AP) — Bestselling Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami has won this year’s Princess of Asturias Award for literature. The Spanish foundation that organizes the prizes praised the uniqueness of the 72-year-old Kyoto-born writer’s essays, short stories and novels. His work, including novels such as “Norwegian Wood ” and “Kafka on the Shore,” have been translated into more than 40 languages and sold millions of copies. The 50,000-euro ($54,000) award is one of eight prizes covering several areas that are handed out annually by the foundation. The prizes are among the most prestigious in the Spanish-speaking world.

