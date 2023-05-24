Skip to Content
Amanda Gorman’s poem for Biden’s inauguration banned by Florida school

KEYT

MIAMI (AP) — A poem written for President Joe Biden’s inauguration has been placed on a restricted list at a South Florida elementary school after one parent’s complaint. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, poet Amanda Gorman vowed to fight back. Her poem, “The Hill We Climb” was challenged by the parent of two students at Bob Graham Education Center in Miami Lakes, along with several books. While book bans aren’t new, they’re happening much more frequently, especially in Florida where Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has championed policies that allow the censorship of books some have deemed inappropriate for children in schools.

The Associated Press

