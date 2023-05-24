A daily multivitamin to boost memory? Here’s what to know

A new study shows a daily multivitamin may boost memory function in some people, although the results don’t change recommendations about use of the supplements. Researchers tracked more than 3,500 people older than 60 for three years. They found those who took a daily multivitamin did better on tests of memory after one year compared with people who took placebo, or dummy pills. The effects lasted at least two more years. The researchers say the study isn’t comprehensive enough to warrant broad recommendations to take a daily multivitamin. Further study is needed to determine exactly which nutrients might make a difference.

