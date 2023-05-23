Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 12:15 am

South Korean experts visit Fukushima nuclear plant before treated water is released to sea

KEYT

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — South Korean experts are looking at the facilities related to slightly radioactive wastewater at the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant. Japan plans to release the treated water into the sea after final reviews by Japanese regulators and the International Atomic Energy Agency. Local fishing communities have protested the plan, and Japan’s neighbors, including South Korea, have raised safety concerns. The South Korean experts are visiting the plant Tuesday and Wednesday as part of ongoing efforts between Tokyo and Seoul to repair their long-strained ties.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content