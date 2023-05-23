Software engineer who photographed US landmarks for possible attacks gets 12 years in prison

NEW YORK (AP) — A New Jersey software developer who prosecutors say once photographed landmarks in New York, Boston and Washington, D.C., for possible terrorist attacks has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Federal Judge Paul G. Gardephe says it seems Alexei Saab is no longer a danger or likely to commit crimes. Saab was sentenced on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. A jury last year rejected a charge of providing material support for a terrorist group, convicting Saab of receiving military-type training from Hezbollah’s Islamic Jihad Organization. Gardephe said Saab has become a model prisoner since his 2019 arrest.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.