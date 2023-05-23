Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne weigh in on ‘When Harry Met Sally’ debate of ‘Platonic’ friendships

Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen play best friends in a new comedy series for Apple TV+ called “Platonic,” but unlike many stories of male-female friendships, these two are just friends, as the show title suggests. The actors say keeping the friendship intact was important to them. They’ve each had strong friends of the opposite sex. Rogen says he’s on a text message chain with two women he has known since childhood. Byrne once had a male roommate whom she was so close with, others questioned what was really going on. Experts say friendships, in general, are healthy and needed.

