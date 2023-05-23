Seeking asylum and work, migrants bused out of NYC find hostility

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — Before he left the West African nation of his birth, Mohamed read that New York was a place of “open arms.” Now that he’s here seeking political asylum, he isn’t feeling as welcomed as he hoped. The 19-year-old and others like him have become pawns in an escalating stand-off between New York City and its suburban neighbors, which are using lawsuits, emergency orders and political pressure to try and keep people like Mohamed out. He is one of around 400 international migrants the city has put up in a small number of hotels in other parts of the state.

