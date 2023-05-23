Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 12:28 pm

Quebec police identify killer in 1975 cold case murder of teen

KEYT

LONGUEUIL, Quebec (AP) — Canadian police say they have solved one of the highest-profile cold cases in Quebec history. Police in Longueuil, Quebec, say that DNA evidence allows them to be 100% certain that Franklin Maywood Romine murdered 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975. The body of Romine, who died in 1982 at the age of 36, was exhumed from a West Virginia cemetery in early May for DNA testing intended to confirm his link to the crime.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content