Prosecutors will seek mental health facility for suspect in Danish mall shooting that killed 3

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish prosecutors say they will ask for a 23-year-old man to be detained in a secure mental health facility if he is convicted of murder and attempted murder over a mall shooting in which three people died. A gunman opened fire inside the huge Field’s shopping center near Copenhagen on July 3 last year. The prosecution said Tuesday on Twitter that it will not seek a prison sentence but will request that the man is placed in mental health facility “without a set time limit.” Neither the victims nor the gunman can be named due to a court order.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.