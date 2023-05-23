Priest killed in Mexico; 9th slain in country in past 4 years

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest has been killed in the western Mexican state of Michoacan, the ninth killed in the past four years. The church’s Catholic Multimedia Center said Rev. Javier García Villafaña, who had been assigned to the Capacho parish in Huandacareo just one month earlier, was killed Monday. The killing came one day after the Mexican Episcopal Conference expressed its solidarity and condemnation of an attack against Monsignor Faustino Armendáriz Jiménez, archbishop of the northern state of Durango. On Sunday, an elderly man tried to stab Armendáriz in Durango’s cathedral. The archbishop escaped uninjured.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.