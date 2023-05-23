Parents of Native American basketball players file federal complaint over racist taunts at game

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The parents of two Native American basketball players in North Dakota are asking for a federal investigation into racist taunts directed at their sons during a game. A complaint filed earlier this month with the federal Office of Civil Rights alleges that during a basketball game in January between Jamestown and Bismarck High School, some Jamestown students made monkey noises and war whooping sounds when the Native American Bismarck players handled the ball. Jamestown officials said “a handful” of students were disciplined and the district’s athletic director received a letter of reprimand for reportedly not addressing the taunts during the game. The families contend those actions were not adequate.

